Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

False threats prompt police presence at Palm Beach Atlantic University, other colleges

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Palm Beach Atlantic University Rinker Campus sign in June 2022
Posted at 10:45 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 11:00:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A series of "swatting" calls prompted a large police presence at Palm Beach Atlantic University and at least one other South Florida college Tuesday morning.

Police were called to PBAU, where students received text alerts of police activity near the downtown West Palm Beach campus.

However, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the threat appeared to be a prank.

The incident followed several other calls of threats at other South Florida institutions, including Florida International University, where a false report of an active shooter led to a campus scare.

A false threat was also reported at Florida Atlantic University and Indian River State College.

Indian River State College later said a 911 call of an active shooter on the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce was a "hoax."

"Swatting" is the act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to attract a large number of law enforcement to a particular location.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7