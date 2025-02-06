Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach placed on lockdown after report of suspicious person

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Oxbridge Academy was placed on lockdown after report of suspicious person, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was reported Thursday at around 12:38 p.m. at 3151 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

According to PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera, deputies responded to the area due to a suspicious person. The lockdown has since been lifted and deputies are unifying families with students if they choose to leave school.

As of 1:10 p.m., PBSO said they have found no threat.