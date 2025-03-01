WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than 150 people took to the streets of West Palm Beach on Friday for the city's first-ever 'March to End Homelessness' event. The walk, put on The Lord's Place, is meant to raise awareness, increase education and bring in donations.

“It’s a tough issue there are people in the shadows, and we need to bring them out," Chair Board Director Cornie Thornburgh said.

Michael Booth, a participant in the event, knows what it's like to be homeless. Only eight years ago, he had no where to call home.

"I've been in their shoes before," Booth said.

WATCH: Michael Booth talks to WPTV Reporter Kayla McDermott on why he is at the March to End Homelessness

Over 100 people gather in West Palm Beach to support an end to homelessness

The event far exceeded its goal of gathering at least $350,000 to help those in need in Palm Beach County. Thornburgh said the goal was reached, and the donations will be matched by sponsors, totaling $700,000.

Representatives for Palm Beach County are working through the data to figure out exactly how many people will benefit from the proceeds.

To support the March to End Homelessness, click here.

