Orlando reporter shot and killed attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts, school district confirms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An Orlando television news reporter who was shot and killed Wednesday attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, the School District of Palm Beach County confirmed.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, and photographer Jesse Walden were shot around 4 p.m. while covering a homicide in the Pine Hills area, located northwest of Orlando.

Lyons tragically died from his injuries, while Walden was critically injured, according to a report on Spectrum News 13's website.

A dedicated and motivated reporter, Dylan was shot and killed while working at the scene of a homicide. Spectrum News remembers our fallen colleague. https://t.co/264x3y8Lup — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

"Jesse Walden remains in the hospital. But he's talking to our detectives and providing information," Mina said at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

A mother and her 9-year-old daughter who live nearby were also shot when the gunman, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, entered their home. Both of those victims have also died.

According to Lyons's LinkedIn profile, he attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach from 2012 to 2016, where he studied communications and theatre.

The School District of Palm Beach County on Thursday confirmed Lyons attended Dreyfoos and graduated from there.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts is photographed Feb. 23, 2023, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

Dreyfoos principal Blake Bennett released the following statement on Thursday about Lyons' passing:

"The Dreyfoos family is saddened to learn of the tragic and senseless loss of our former student. According to teachers who worked with Dylan, he was a bright shining star and was adored on our campus. He will forever be in our thoughts and prayers."

While at Dreyfoos, Lyons was an executive reporter, director, and on-air talent for DSOA Today, as well as a member of the National English Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars, according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to Spectrum News 13's website, Lyons, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, joined the station as a multimedia journalist in July of last year.

Lyons graduated from the University of Central Florida and previously worked for WCJB TV20, the ABC television station in Gainesville.

Spectrum News 13 released the following statement about the tragedy:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee's family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community."

The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists released the following statement:

"Words alone cannot describe our overwhelming sadness following the loss of Spectrum 13 journalist Dylan Lyons, a 20-year-old woman, and 9-year-old girl in Orlando.



We are heartbroken to see another senseless act of gun violence claim more members of our community - including our fellow colleague who was dedicated to making a difference.



Our thoughts are with the families and the entire Spectrum News 13 newsroom affected by this tragedy, including photojournalist Jesse Walden who was injured in the shooting. We will continue to offer support during this difficult time.



Dylan had much to give and much to live for.



“Dylan was truly the most dedicated professional, and happiest spirit,” Spectrum News 13 Anchor Greg Angel said. “Always upbeat, truly. Eager to learn; eager to connect and build relationships.”



Dylan joined Spectrum News 13 in July 2022. Before joining Spectrum News 13, he worked for WCJB TV20 in Gainesville.



“He had a big personality and was never afraid to ask the tough questions,” WCJB TV20 News Director Jon Levy said in a statement. “Dylan was also deeply involved in TV20′s charitable and community outreach efforts during his time in North Central Florida. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Spectrum News 13 team.”



A graduate of University of Central Florida, Dylan interned in a number of Orlando newsrooms, including WKMG-TV, WFTV-TV, and WMFE-FM.



“Dylan wanted so badly to be a broadcast journalist,” WKMG Reporter Erik Sandoval shared in an online post. “He was excited for his future, and we were excited for him. When I saw him last year at an awards ceremony (where he won), I gave him a huge hug. Dylan was talented. Dylan was electric. Dylan had a future.”



Dylan was awarded Best Politics/Elections Series” by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. In 2021, he was a finalist for Investigative Reporting.



The attack on our colleagues weighs heavily on our hearts. We are reminded of the fragility of life and again offer our deepest condolences to our colleagues and all of the families involved."

Mina on Thursday said a fellow news crew from WFTV, the ABC television station in Orlando, rendered aid to Lyons and Walden after they were shot.

"Just want to offer my condolences to the victims, the families, our media partners we work so closely with," Mina said.