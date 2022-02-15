Law enforcement expected to announce street gang racketeering arrests

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are expected to announce the arrests of several members of a reputed South Florida street gang on racketeering charges.

A joint news conference involving multiple county, state and federal law enforcement agencies was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the West Palm Beach Police Department.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, along with representatives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Delray Beach Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals Service, would be in attendance.

According to a West Palm Beach police probable cause affidavit, Avens Lemieux was arrested Feb. 6 on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

The affidavit references the "4th Street Gang" as an organized criminal enterprise operating mostly within the city of West Palm Beach.

It claims the gang, which had been involved in criminal activity since the 1990s, dissolved after the 2015 death of its leader, but three separate homicides from 2015 to 2017 led to its reformation.

According to the affidavit, the gang, whose main area of operation is in an alleyway between Third and Fourth streets adjacent to Tamarind and Douglass avenues, "primarily conducts various kinds of narcotic sales" in the alleyway and uses the location "to maintain clout with rival gangs by brandishing and displaying firearms" in the open.

Police said members and associates of the group "post videos, bulletins and music videos involving their criminal escapades" on social media showing their allegiance "through the display of hand signs, tattoos and the music label Entrepreneur Entertainment."