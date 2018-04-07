Opinions differ on Ajqui's competency to stand trial for EMT deaths

It's unknown specifically why the third doctor disagreed. However, with this development the judge ordered another hearing to go over all three assessments, Ajqui's medical records and even jail calls made by Ajqui to answer whether he is competent to stand trial.
If the doctors conclude that Ajqui is incompetent and the court agrees with it, he may be sent to a mental health facility for treatment and rehabilitation.
That doesn’t sit well with the widow of one of the crash victims.
"Some of those people stay in those mental health facilities for years and it never goes to trial," said Dawn Besaw, wife of Paul Besaw. "Nothing is ever going to bring Paul back. But just to now that this is wrapped up and done, we can move forward in healing."
"She is still having a really hard time. She's just a 6-year old girl that wants her daddy to come back. And she's doing everything she can to move forward and I'm doing everything I can to help her," said Besaw. "It's still hard. He was irreplaceable."
The next hearing will be scheduled for May 22.
