One person hospitalized after car plunges into canal in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - One person was transported to a local hospital after a car plunged into a canal in West Palm Beach Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:41 p.m. near 45th Street and North Congress Avenue.

According to West Palm Beach Police, the vehicle was submerged in the west canal just south of 45th Street.

Brent Bloomfield with the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue Department told WPTV that a person was pulled out by bystanders.

Bloomfield added that the dive team did an extensive search and did not find any other victims.

The occupant from the submerged vehicle was transported to a local hospital by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The person's condition is unknown at this time.

North and southbound Congress Avenue will be closed until the investigation is completed.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.