Olympic Soccer Stars Host Youth Clinic to Raise Awareness of Food Allergies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday morning, three Olympic soccer legends—Mia Hamm, Trish Hoch, and Kristine Lilly—teamed up to host a soccer clinic for kids at Oxbridge Academy, all in support of food allergy awareness.

The event was held in partnership with Red Sneakers for Oakley, a nonprofit organization founded in memory of 11-year-old Oakley Debbs, who tragically passed away from an allergic reaction to walnuts. Since then, Oakley’s parents have made it their mission to educate families about the seriousness of food allergies.

“In 2016, our son Oakley passed away from a walnut allergy. What happened to us shouldn’t happen to another family,” said Oakley’s mother, Merrill Debbs.

Mia Hamm praised the clinic’s turnout, saying, “It’s awesome—it is really great. I think the kids love the game and show enthusiasm, all while supporting a great cause.”

May 20 is International Red Sneakers Day—a day dedicated to raising awareness for food allergies. To participate, wear your favorite red sneakers and post a photo on social media using #RedSneakersForOakley.