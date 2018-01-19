Nouman Raja attorneys file motion to dismiss charges under 'Stand Your Ground' law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Former Palm Beach Gardens Officer Nouman Raja's attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Raja under the 'Stand Your Ground' law.

Raja was charged with manslaughter and attempered murder charges in the shooting death of Corey Jones in October, 2015.

Court documents were filed Thursday.

