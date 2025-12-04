WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday, local artists are coming together to encourage people to appreciate where they live through art.

Norton Museum to host free event focused on beauty of South Florida landscape

The Lowe Art Breakthroughs will be hosting a workshop at the Family Studio at the Norton Museum starting at 11 a.m. for people of all ages to host a landscape workshop.

Included in the event will be discussions about landscape art and a tour of different landscape paintings in the museum. Those attending the event will also get a chance to paint their own landscape.

Guest speakers include Street Art Revolution artist Caron Bowman, who will be speaking on the history of landscape art.

"Landscape artists started to come down here and started painting, and this basically served as an advertisement to the rest of the nation about the paradise that was theirs in the state of Florida," Bowman said.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required.