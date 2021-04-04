Norton Museum hosts Easter celebration in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Norton Museum of Art hosted an Easter celebration at their main campus in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

Their restaurant, "The Restaurant at the Norton" opened for a special Easter-themed version of their brunch.

“We have our lobster roll here with our Old Bay chips. We have a wonderful lobster Benedict, with English muffins, poached eggs and a lobster salad. And all the time on our menu we have our homemade matzah ball soup," said General Manager Scott Osborne.

For more details on the museum, visit https://www.norton.org/.