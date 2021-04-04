Watch
Norton Museum hosts Easter celebration in West Palm Beach

The Norton Museum of Art hosted an Easter celebration at their main campus in West Palm Beach on Sunday.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Apr 04, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Norton Museum of Art hosted an Easter celebration at their main campus in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

Their restaurant, "The Restaurant at the Norton" opened for a special Easter-themed version of their brunch.

“We have our lobster roll here with our Old Bay chips. We have a wonderful lobster Benedict, with English muffins, poached eggs and a lobster salad. And all the time on our menu we have our homemade matzah ball soup," said General Manager Scott Osborne.

For more details on the museum, visit https://www.norton.org/.

