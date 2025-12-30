New Year's Eve fireworks return to West Palm Beach after 8-year hiatus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The countdown to 2026 is already underway, and New Year's Eve preparations are in full swing across the country.

In the heart of New York City, the 2026 ball made a successful test run Tuesday morning ahead of its drop in Times Square. Here in West Palm Beach, a tradition that has been missing for eight years is coming back. Fireworks are set to light up the waterfront Wednesday night.

New Year's Eve fireworks return to West Palm Beach

The waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach hasn't celebrated with fireworks for the New Year since 2017, but this year, the sky will look and sound different with fireworks popping off right at midnight.

Rita Nowak plans on bringing her little Charlotte and Caroline to the celebration.

"Love fireworks. Always have," Nowak said.

She's missed the show in recent years.

"We would watch them from the balcony, and they were so close, you felt like you could touch them. We were sad when they had stopped them," Nowak said.

There are other fireworks events happening aside from West Palm Beach. In Tradition Square, fireworks are set for 9 p.m. — at the same time they'll be going off in Fort Pierce at the marina.

Melanie Travis, who is visiting West Palm Beach with her family, learned about the waterfront fireworks and said it seemed like a fun thing to come do. Her kids and their friends cannot wait to attend.

"I like the colors, the colors," said Louise.

"I like the shapes they make, just like how they just look beautiful," said Adeline.

When asked about any concerns attending events like this, Travis said she tends to trust public safety officers to keep everyone safe.

The West Palm Beach Police Department plans to have patrols, especially one year after the tragedy in New Orleans, where a man drove a truck through a crowd, killing 14 people. Since then, the city of West Palm Beach invested in barriers to keep cars out that will roll out soon, and use other blockades like firetrucks at similar events.

"So there's no reason to be concerned," Travis said.

Her kids are excited to watch the lights front and center, wishing everyone a happy New Year.

Roads in downtown West Palm Beach will be shut down from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting Dec. 31. Parts of Flagler Drive, Clematis Street, and Lantana will be closed during the celebration.

Five parking garages will be available for visitors: the Sapodilla, Clematis, Evernia, City Center, and Banyan garages. All garages are $10 between 5 p.m. and 8:59 p.m. Special rate pricing applies from 9 p.m. to 3:59 a.m.:



Banyan Garage at 200 Banyan Blvd.: $40 pay on entry

City Center Garage at 199 N. Dixie Hwy.: $40 pay on entry

Evernia Garage at 333 Evernia St.: $20 pay on entry

Clematis Garage at 500 Banyan Blvd.: $20 pay on entry

Sapodilla Garage at 645 Clematis Street: $10 pay on entry

Free on-street parking is available west of Rosemary Avenue

Police say they do not talk about specific operational plans, but they ask everyone to get to their events early and have patience when it comes to traffic.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

