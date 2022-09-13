New transportation-themed mural installed in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new mural installed in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach is highlighting multi-modal transportation diversity and community.

Located at the corner of Datura Street and Olive Avenue, the colorful and dynamic, two-sided mural features multi-modal transportation with people of all ages and abilities.

Artist Eduardo Mendieta, completed the project in about two weeks. The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency said they wanted to have this artwork painted to show their vision of a safe, efficient and connected multi-modal transportation system.

“We are thrilled to see another mural added to downtown West Palm Beach,” said TPA Executive Director Valerie Neilson. “We hope this inspires people who pass by and take it in to try other modes of transportation, whether that’s hopping on transit, riding a bike to run errands or walking to grab lunch with friends.”

Mendieta, originally from New Jersey, has lived in Florida for 26 years. His hope is to create art that everyone walking, bicycling and driving through the city can enjoy.

“My goal is to make it as aesthetically pleasing as possible,” said Mendieta. “I took the TPA’s vision of showcasing multi-modal transportation and then made it my own with touches of my personal style and design.”

The mural was created using spray paint and will last about five to eight years.