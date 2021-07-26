New school aims to improve reading proficiency

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new school in Northwood Village is on a mission to improve reading proficiency.

According to state lawmakers, about 43% of third grade students in Florida are reading at grade level.

However, The Foundations School in West Palm Beach is reporting sharp gains in student reading scores during its first semester in operation.

The Foundations School recently opened as a full-time independent program in January under the Center for Creative Education.

The Center for Creative Education was established in 1994 as an educational nonprofit to increase the number of art programs offered throughout Palm Beach County schools.

“I think one of the secrets to success is how we leverage the arts in the classroom and the creative atmosphere,” said Jerry Crank, chief operating officer for the Center for Creative Education. “It establishes a culture where all children can be creative and artistic.”

At The Foundations School, the “COVID-slide” is getting addressed in a very hands-on setting, with a low teacher to student ratio and a curriculum focused on nurturing students who love to learn.

The private school operates on a sliding fee scale based on household size and income.

The school’s website also states that there is no annual tuition for qualifying students.

"No student will be turned away based on their inability to pay tuition," said Crank.

The Foundations School is currently enrolling students for the fall semester, which begins on August 10th.

It’s located in Northwood Village at 425 24th Street in West Palm Beach.

For more information about The Foundations School, click here or call 561-805-9927.