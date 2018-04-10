New president and CEO for the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Nearly five months after the head of the Palm Beach Zoo resigned, the zoo has a new leader

Margo McKnight will step into the role as president and CEO in May.

She's was the former senior vice president of conservation, at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

The zoo launched a nationwide search when Andrew Aiken stepped down in October.

McKnight brings nearly 40 years of experience in government, tourism and fundraising.

