New parking meter revenue will support homeless initiatives

$39,745 to be allocated for various projects
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 16:43:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The City of West Palm Beach has authorized the use of extra parking meter revenue to help support homeless initiatives within the city.

A city ordinance will allocate $39,745 in parking meter revenues to funding various projects geared toward impacting the lives of people within the community experiencing homelessness.

In a statement the city released, Mayor Keith James said: "We believe in the power of collaboration and the potential of every individual. By redirecting parking meter revenues towards homelessness initiatives, we are taking proactive steps to tackle this pressing issue head-on. Our goal is to provide vital resources, support services, and pathways to stability for those who need it most."

For more information, contact the Housing and Community Development Department at 561-822-1250.

