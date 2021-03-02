New K-3 school in Northwood Village tackles 'COVID slide'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A private school serving kindergarten through third grade in Northwood Village is offering free scholarships for the first semester.

The Foundations School recently opened as a full-time independent program in January as The Foundations School under Center for Creative Education.

The Center for Creative Education was created in 1994 as an educational nonprofit to increase the number of arts offerings in Palm Beach County classrooms and afterschool.

Last June, the organization opened the CCE summer academic program to assist students who were having difficulty with distance learning.

At The Foundations School, the “COVID-slide” is getting addressed in a very hands-on setting, with a low teacher to student ratio and a curriculum focused on nurturing students who love to learn.

The first semester will operate as a fully-operational private school and offer scholarships to every student enrolled.

The Foundation School will then operate on a sliding fee scale based on household size and income.

School officials also say no student will be turned away based on their inability to pay tuition.

The school’s website also states that there is no annual tuition for qualifying students.

Nearly half of its 60 spaces for students in kindergarten through third grade have been filled, so families still have the opportunity to enroll their child.

#2 - 🎨We practice creativity and arts integration!

Academic content comes alive for students through the animation provided by the arts and allows them to create something that demonstrates their learning.

The Foundations School at Northwood Village is located at 425 24th Street in West Palm Beach.

For more information about The Foundations School and how to enroll, click here or call 561-805-9927.

