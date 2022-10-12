Watch Now
New chess park opens in downtown West Palm Beach

Fern Street Chess Park is the first of its kind in Palm Beach County, DDA says
West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority
Posted at 2:00 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 14:00:33-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new chess park in downtown West Palm Beach and it's for all ages and skill levels.

Fern Street Chess Park held its grand opening on Saturday on National Chess Day at 402 S. Dixie Highway. The event attracted dozens of players from all different age groups and is the first chess park of its kind in Palm Beach County, according to the the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.

Chess Parking Opening Day downtown WPB.jpg
Opening Day of Fern Street Chess Park in downtown West Palm Beach on Oct. 8, 2022.

The park is open every day from sunrise to sunset. Players are encouraged to bring their own sets and timer, as chess sets are available on a limited basis.

The new park aims to enhance connectivity and the pedestrian experience within the downtown community, the Downtown Development Authority said in a statement.

