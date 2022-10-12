New chess park opens in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new chess park in downtown West Palm Beach and it's for all ages and skill levels.

Fern Street Chess Park held its grand opening on Saturday on National Chess Day at 402 S. Dixie Highway. The event attracted dozens of players from all different age groups and is the first chess park of its kind in Palm Beach County, according to the the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.

West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority Opening Day of Fern Street Chess Park in downtown West Palm Beach on Oct. 8, 2022.

The park is open every day from sunrise to sunset. Players are encouraged to bring their own sets and timer, as chess sets are available on a limited basis.

The new park aims to enhance connectivity and the pedestrian experience within the downtown community, the Downtown Development Authority said in a statement.