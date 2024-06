WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A neighbor dispute in Golden Lakes Village led to a shooting, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of Lake Terry Drive.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said responding units transported one victim to a Trauma Center within approximately two minutes of making contact with the patient.

PBSO confirmed that the victim is in stable condition.

A suspect is said to be in custody.