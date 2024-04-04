Nearly 8-foot, 120-pound alligator captured behind barbershop in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said they received a unique call Thursday morning of a large reptile found in the parking lot of a business in Palm Beach County.

The call of an alligator behind the barber shop in the 900 block of Belvedere Road was received at 11:30 a.m.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the alligator measured 7 feet and 9 inches long and weighed over 120 pounds.

An officer assisted Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission in capturing the alligator while waiting for a trapper to remove the reptile from the parking lot and take him to a farm.

Jachles said business owners told him the alligator had been in the area for a while.

"They saw it out and there was a family of possums that was on the other side of that fence that we believe the alligator partook in, before it was captured and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent an officer out," Jachles said.