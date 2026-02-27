Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Murals on Clematis Parking Garage to be painted over during maintenance — but city promises new art

City says murals have faded after more than a decade, but plans call for a new mural once work is complete
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Friday, maintenance began on the exterior of the Clematis Parking Garage, and the city says murals that adorn the side of the garage in the 500 block of Clematis Street will be painted over.

The city announced the repainting project on Thursday, stating that "After more than a decade of exposure to the elements, the murals have naturally faded and worn. As part of routine maintenance, repainting the garage exterior is necessary to refresh the overall appearance of this downtown facility."

Maintenance starts on Clematis Parking Garage
Maintenance in progress on the Clematis Parking Garage, Feb. 27, 2026.

The murals include one of a typewriter that says "Dear West Palm Beach, Dream Bigger," and a six-story mural of two kids sitting on a ledge, by Croatian artist Lonac, titled "I Lost My Shoe When I Saw You." They were created as part of a temporary art installation project over a decade ago.

WPTV's Joel Lopez spoke with the director of arts for the city, who says they fully intend to create another mural on the Clematis Garage once the maintenance is complete.

She said they have been in contact with Lonac, who resides in Croatia, to create another mural, but are also considering a local artist.

