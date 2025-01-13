Moving truck spotted at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A moving truck was spotted at Mar-a-Lago around 3 p.m. today, a likely sign that Inauguration Day is nearing and that the former president is preparing to move back to the White House.

The moving truck is from JK Moving,the same company that was seen on property on Jan. 18, 2021, when President Trump moved out of the White House and back to Mar-a-Lago.

The presidential inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20.

WPTV reached out to JK Moving for more information. We were told they could not comment and that information was confidential.

We have also reached out to the Trump transition team for comment and we are waiting to hear back.