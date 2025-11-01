Motorcyclist hospitalized after late-night Halloween crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with another vehicle late Friday night in West Palm Beach.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the collision happened around 10:50 p.m. on Halloween at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the other driver involved has not been released.

The intersection was closed for an investigation, but reopened overnight.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.