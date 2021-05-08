Mother's Day gifts for moms with The Lord's Place

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A truck delivery is at The Lord's Place family campus. The truck is full of sweet treats and dozens of flowers.

Marian Ekladious is one of the women getting gifts in celebration of Mother's Day.

"I'm so happy and we are so grateful to everyone," she said.

Mothers are thankful their children gave them a Mother's Day bouquet early.

Asyncritus Alfons is Marian's daughter.

"Picking those flowers today was fun and they were really beautiful and there were so many choices to pick. And it was good to see the expression on my mom's face when she got them," she said.

These families here are part of the Lord's Place program. An organization helping people break the cycle of homelessness.

Diane Stanley is The Lord's Place CEO.

"So often when we think of Mother's Day, we don't think about the moms who have had struggles, who have re-built their families and yet our friends at GL Homes took the time to think about that and so because of their generosity, every child on our campus will pick up a beautiful bouquet, pick up some cookies and chips from Café Joshua and going to make a very special Mother's Day for the mothers here at the family campus," said Diane.

Many of the kids can't afford to buy their moms a Mother's Day gift or flowers until now.

Sarah Alsofrom is the Director of Community Relations for GL Homes which made the day a reality.

"And what better way to be able to do that than to give the kids the opportunity to show love and affection to their mothers who care for them all year long," said Sarah.

"Actually this is my first time getting flowers in my whole life, and specifically from my kids. Actually, I got one from my husband, back in the day," said Marian. And her daughter Asyncritus appreciating what her mom does for her.

"My mom, she really supports me a lot by taking me to my classes, my dance classes, and instrumental classes. She pays for it and she also helps to take care of me, said Asyncritus.

About $2,500 of flowers and vases were donated for the kids to give to their mothers.