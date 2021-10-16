Mother trapped in Mexico returns home

A South Florida DACA mother who has been stuck in Mexico after she tried to gain legal status in the U.S. for more than a year finally came back home.

Lucia Trujillo of Clewiston is relieved and happy to be back with her husband and her two little ones. She flew back to PBIA on Saturday afternoon. Trujillo, who is a DACA recipient, was advised by another immigration attorney to fly to the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juarez in March 2020. She wanted to apply for an immigration visa to become a permanent U.S. resident.

She went, but in her application, she voluntarily disclosed that she entered the U.S. illegally twice when she was two years old and seven years old. On the spot, she was denied re-entry into the United States for 10 years. Since she tried to find work in Mexico while her husband took care of their children.

Since then, she did acquire a new attorney and worked with advocates to expedite her appeal to come back. Trujillo said a petition on Change.org that called for the support of state politicians also helped in her return.

“I opened the window, because the guy said we’re landing, and I just started seeing the green, the green grass and I was like, oh lord thank you so much I am finally home, you know. Honestly all I can say is that I am very grateful,” said Trujillo. “I am very grateful to god. Because I think he’s been a big part of this. I also thank everyone who shared my petition.”

Trujillo says she will continue the process to gain permanent residence status moving forward. But most of all she is looking forward to spending the upcoming holidays with her family.