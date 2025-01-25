WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of people— cancer survivors, warriors, supporters, and volunteers— braved the cold temperatures in Downtown West Palm Beach for the Susan G. Komen 2025 More than Pink Walk Saturday morning.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation says more women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. They say women and men no matter your age need to be screened.

WATCH: Thousands of people participate in the 2025 Susan G. Koman More than Pink Walk

More than Pink walk brings in thousands of people for breast cancer awareness

WPTV Reporter Christy Waite spoke with Nicholle Chadwick who was shocked to learn she had cancer after being diagnosed at a young age.

"It's been quite a rough journey," Chadwick said. "I have had chemo, radiation, a double mastectomy, and I have more surgeries to go. I am 39 years old and was diagnosed two years ago."

Marco Correa and his wife have been married for ten years. When his wife was diagnosed with cancer they had to fight the disease together and the walks have become a tradition for them.

"We've taken our marriage like a team," Correa said. "When you have one team member that goes down you help pick them up and keep going."

WPTV Anchor Tania Roberts was the emcee of this years event. This year the Susan G. Komen Foundation's goal is $500,000.

