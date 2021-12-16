Watch
More than $15,000 worth of items stolen from Cub Scout pack on Thanksgiving

Cub Scouts start fundraiser to regain stolen belongings
Cub Scout Pack 141/AP
Cub Scouts trailer theft in West Palm Beach
Posted at 4:32 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 16:32:50-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Cub Scout pack in West Palm Beach is seeking donations after more than $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a storage facility on Thanksgiving.

Cub master David Herlong said Thursday that someone drove away with the pack's transport trailer, which contained refrigerated food, equipment and camping gear. A pediatric defibrillator was also among the items stolen.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

All of the equipment was funded through popcorn sales and volunteer efforts over the past decade.

The Cub Scouts have now started a fundraiser to help recoup the items lost.

