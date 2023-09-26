More Palm Beach County private schools waiting on state funding

TEQUESTA, Fla. — One week after WPTV uncovered a Palm Beach County private school for kids with special needs did not receive its state funding for student scholarships fast enough, another Palm Beach County private school has come forward with a similar story.

The schools are now all banding together to work with the state to make sure they get the money they need to function and keep their doors open.

Nancy Harvey is the head of school and owner at the Harvey Academy in Tequesta. Everything at the Harvey Academy is done with intention, from the floors, to the light blue walls and the natural light coming in. It’s all to make the students feel comfortable and safe.

"It's my life's work," Harvey said.

Brian Van Pelt/WPTV Nancy Harvey, owner and operator of Harvey Academy, explains the challenges she has experience this year with the distribution of scholarship money.

Her school caters to students with dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning disabilities. The school has 56 third through 12th graders and more than half of them are on state scholarships that help pay their tuition.

"This is the first year that I've really struggled with the miscommunication, lack of communication with Step Up," Harvey said. "I don't think the people I speak to are wonderful, I don't think it's their fault, they're just overwhelmed."

Step Up for Students is the organization contracted with the state of Florida to distribute the scholarship money. This year, they launched a new platform to manage the scholarships, and state law with HB 1 removed the income cap allowing thousands more students to participate in the voucher program.

"It's like a perfect storm, they are getting it from both sides and they are just overwhelmed and I feel for them," Harvey said. "But I also feel for my fellow heads of school that can't make payroll and can't pay their rent. I'm lucky I can, but not forever."

Education West Palm Beach autism school says state hasn't reimbursed scholarship funds Stephanie Susskind

Right now, she has received $1,900 of the $89,000 she is owed in first quarter payments. She's made payroll and other payments from her own pocket.

"My personal funds, because I have faith the money will come, the DOE will pay, Step Up will pay," she said. "I just need to be able to carry the school until they do and I'm lucky that I can, but I can't do it forever."

Last week, Mary Jo Walsh, owner at Mountaineer's School of Autism in West Palm Beach told WPTV about not receiving her school's scholarship funds to the tune of $100,000. She then created the Florida Coalition of Private Schools, hosting a zoom meeting with dozens of other school leaders and learning they're not alone.

"It was a tremendous relief to know I can speak to someone else, that I can speak to someone else in my situation, because until then, I knew no one else in my situation," Harvey said.

Stephanie Susskind/WPTV Mountaineer's School of Autism owner and principal Mary Jo Walsh explains the challenges associated with scholarship funds not being reimbursed.

Walsh said she has now received a fraction of her money. While it is not the full amount she's owed for the first quarter, it is enough to pay her mortgage and make payroll. She said she and other coalition members met with leaders from Step Up for Students on Friday to talk about how they can work together and resolve these issues. They talked about changes to state legislation to help the process, and how the coalition can work with the state to help the current situation.

Harvey said that is exactly what is needed.

"We need to come together. The DOE, Step Up and these heads of school, we are all on the same team to serve these children," she said. "We just need to communicate more effectively."

The coalition of more than 100 private school leaders plan to meet again at the end of the week to see where they all stand with their funding.

A spokesperson for Step Up for Students sent WPTV the following explanation for how payments have been made: