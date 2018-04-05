MLK: Keeping the dream alive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Anthony Porter the third is almost 2-years-old. The toddler is getting a quick history lesson about Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

His grandfather is on the committee that helped raise funds to build the Dr. King Memorial at Currie Park.

The public memorial is meant to remind people of Dr. King's legacy.

"My grandson, I would like to him to feel that he can overcome anything and help people," he said.

For 85-year-old Edith Bush, Dr. King's legacy hits close to home. She's one of the founders of the committee.

"I was born 75 miles south of Montgomery where the civil rights movement began, where Rosa Parks was sitting on the bench. My father was the president of the NAACP. My father went to the funeral of Dr. King."

Gregg Weiss, another committee member said, "I think he leaves behind a legacy of non-violence affecting change through getting people together and regardless of where they came from, their circumstances, but to bring people together through love."

A legacy that can be passed on from one generation to the next.

"We listened to the quotes from him. Judge a person not by the color of his skin, but by the contents of the character," Bush added.

The committee will be hosting an event on April 28.

Health & Safety Fair

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Trinity United Methodist Church

1401 9th Street

West Palm Beach