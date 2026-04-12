Miami athlete receives a surprise marriage proposal at the finish line of West Palm Triathlon

WEST PALM BEACH — A Miami woman received a surprise marriage proposal at the finish line of the second annual BillBone Olympic Triathlon at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach this morning.

Just after Cindy Alghawi finished the race, Hossam Sayegh dropped to his knees and proposed with a ring and a bouquet of roses. Alghawi said yes.

BillBone Triathlon Cindy Alghawi crossed the finish line at Okeeheelee Park and was greeted by Hossam Sayegh, who dropped to his knees to propose.

Alghawi's family was there to witness the event for the Lebanese couple from Miami.

A total of 368 athletes from 23 states and eight countries competed in the triathlon. Alghawi was in elite company, as three Olympic triathletes — Team USA silver medalist Kevin McDowell, Kirsten Kasper and Matthew Sharpe — also competed this morning.

Trial lawyer, native son and cycling advocate BillBone started the triathlon.

"The event continues to grow as a signature endurance race in Palm Beach County, drawing both competitive athletes and first-time participants," BillBone said.

This story was reported with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

