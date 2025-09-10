WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A boy in need will be able to get crucial medical care thanks to a grant from the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation.

Clinics Can Help used the grant to help seven families each get $7,000 towards medical care.

The Perez family in West Palm Beach was one of those who received the financial support. Iker Perez is a 3-year-old boy born with hydrocephalus, a neurological condition. With the help of the grant, Iker's family can now afford to take him to a neurologist.

WATCH: WPTV speaks with family of Iker Perez after they receive the grant

Medical grant supports West Palm Beach boy with hydrocephalus

Among the other children that Clinics Can Help has supported through the grant are an elementary school student with cerebral palsy and a student with spina bifida.