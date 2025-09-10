Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Medical grant supports West Palm Beach boy with hydrocephalus

Clinics can Help
WPTV
Clinics can Help
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A boy in need will be able to get crucial medical care thanks to a grant from the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation.

Clinics Can Help used the grant to help seven families each get $7,000 towards medical care.

The Perez family in West Palm Beach was one of those who received the financial support. Iker Perez is a 3-year-old boy born with hydrocephalus, a neurological condition. With the help of the grant, Iker's family can now afford to take him to a neurologist.

WATCH: WPTV speaks with family of Iker Perez after they receive the grant

Medical grant supports West Palm Beach boy with hydrocephalus

Among the other children that Clinics Can Help has supported through the grant are an elementary school student with cerebral palsy and a student with spina bifida.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening