Mayor Keith James announces revised Palm Beach Atlantic University expansion plan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Atlantic University intends to revise their campus expansion plan, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James announced on Monday in a news release.

The revision includes an expansion "that more harmoniously integrates with its surrounding community, consistent with Mayor James’ vision of smart growth," the news release said.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Palm Beach Atlantic University seeks to nearly double student population

Palm Beach Atlantic University seeks to nearly double student population

The original campus expansion design included a 25-story dormitory and a monumental 11-story private parking garage — the tallest parking garage in West Palm Beach.

PBAU has agreed to revise its plans to include a parking garage of a height not to exceed seven stories.

“Certain things are simply worth fighting for," James, said in the release. “My administration has been acting with intentionality, investing in innovation and implementing mobility and transportation solutions. I’m appreciative of PBAU’s willingness to work with my vision of a city that creates attractive public spaces, and sustains neighborhoods with attractive streets designed for people, not just cars.”

Courtesy of West Palm Beach The proposed dorm and parking garage.

WPTV's Ethan Stein learned earlier this month that the university is also asking the city to allow it to have 5,000 students, a 66.7% increase from its current cap at 3,000 students.

According to city documents, city traffic engineers have raised concerns regarding the potential future traffic impacts on the surrounding roadway network with the increase in student enrollment cap.

The dormitory would be located at 1200 South Dixie Highway.