'March on for voting rights' event held in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Congressional candidates for the U.S. House District 20 special election held a "March on for voting rights" event Saturday at Gaines Park.

The political hopefuls spoke about current issues in the community regarding the current laws on voting rights in the State of Florida.

“People are coming together about voters rights. HR 1 And HR 4. We need all of those passed in order to have what Dr. King and everyone else has talked about. That is what we need here in the United States of America,” said Priscilla Taylor. Taylor is a candidate for Congress in District 20.

For more information on the event, visit https://marchonforvotingrights.org/.

