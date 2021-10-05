Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach offering free tutoring for K-12 students

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach is going the extra mile to make sure students are set up for success.

The library is offering free tutoring sessions to kids in grades K-12 for math, science, reading, and more.

“The Mandel Public Library’s tutoring and homework help program is always one of our top programs,” said Lisa Hathaway, Mandel Public Library Director. “We are fortunate to have incredible Palm Beach County School District teachers available to provide local students with free assistance on everything from homework and longer-term projects to test preparation and encouragement with their studies.”

The tutors involved with the program are teachers with the Palm Beach County School District.

Every student can get help with their homework, a class project, or an upcoming test.

Students also receive healthy snacks during their visit.

The program is sponsored by the West Palm Beach Library Foundation.

No registration is required, but space is limited.

For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org, or call (561) 868-7703 for the elementary program or (561) 868-7705 for the teen program. TTY callers may dial 800-955-8771.