Man working on truck in West Palm Beach run over twice by vehicle

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after he was run over by his own truck twice in West Palm Beach, police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the incident occurred Thursday afternoon in the Village Commons neighborhood in the 700 block of Village Boulevard.

The 54-year-old victim from Coral Springs, whose name has not been released, was working on his truck while it was running without a key, Jachles said.

Man working on pickup hits car, gets run over by own truck. Twice. #Crash Investigators on scene 701 Village Blvd. at Village Commons. Pickup driver taken by @WPBfire to @StMarysMC Trauma Center in critical condition. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/J4VcucJhTf — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) January 27, 2022

The truck started moving on its own, prompting the man to try and get into the vehicle. However, he was thrown from the truck and run over.

Jachles said the truck hit another vehicle, and another person tried to help stop the truck. The truck then ran over the man a second time.

A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to secure the vehicle and prevent it from running over the victim a third time.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue also arrived and had to cut the battery cable to finally stop the vehicle from running.

The man was taken to the hospital with "severe, traumatic injuries," police said.