WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in West Palm Beach.

The fatal stabbing occurred early Thursday in the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue.

WPTV The scene of a deadly stabbing in the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue in West Palm Beach on June 30, 2022.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a woman in her 20s stabbed a man in his 60s as he opened the door to his home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jachles said the man and woman knew each other and had a relationship but didn't live together. He said the woman has been detained for questioning.

The circumstances leading to the stabbing remain under investigation.