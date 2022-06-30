Watch Now
Man stabbed to death at Sapodilla Avenue home in West Palm Beach

Police say woman in her 20s stabbed man in his 60s as he opened front door
Police are investigating after a stabbing that left a man dead in West Palm Beach. Police say a woman in her 20s has been detained. The man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 30, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in West Palm Beach.

The fatal stabbing occurred early Thursday in the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue.

The scene of a deadly stabbing in the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue in West Palm Beach on June 30, 2022.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a woman in her 20s stabbed a man in his 60s as he opened the door to his home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of a deadly stabbing in the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue in West Palm Beach on June 30, 2022.

Jachles said the man and woman knew each other and had a relationship but didn't live together. He said the woman has been detained for questioning.

The circumstances leading to the stabbing remain under investigation.

