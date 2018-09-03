Deadly shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- Police say a person was shot and killed in West Palm Beach Sunday night.

Investigators said they learned about the shooting after the victim arrived at a hospital for treatment.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of 44th Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Raequan Haywood.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers, at 800-458-TIPS.