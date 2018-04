WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Police say a man was shot at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday in an alley along the 600 block of Sapodilla Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have no information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.