A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. at Webster Avenue and Pilgrim Road in West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.