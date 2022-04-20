Man inspires clients at Gulfstream Goodwill Industries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Branden Cross works at Gulfstream Goodwill Industries in West Palm Beach.

He shows clients there how to print on T-shirts. The organization offers programs for adults with developmental disabilities. Before working at the print shop, Cross worked in construction until tragedy struck.

"Three years ago, I was caught in a drive-by and I was an innocent bystander," he said. "From there, my life kept going down and down, because I wasn't able to work, wasn't able to pay bills."

The shooting left him paralyzed and he became homeless.

"I ended up homeless staying in my car for about three or four months, until I got into the Gulfstream Goodwill program," said Cross. "Through them, my success rate has gone up."

He now has a job helping others in the print shop have a better future and showing them you can overcome challenges.

"Keeping a level head and knowing that I still have life ahead of me and still I've got kids, so I try not to stay depressed for long," said Cross. "You can't just let one moment in your life determine the outcome of the rest of your life."

Domenick Macri, vice president of philanthropic development at Gulfstream Goodwill Industries says Cross is making a difference in the lives of others.

"So it's with adults with developmental disabilities that we are trying to train, not only on life skills," said Macri, "but on the job training to get job skills for them to get paid while they work here, but also go out into the community."

"I'm in a chair and I'm still making things happen. I cook, clean, whatever needs to be done, so if I can do it you can," said Cross.

For more information about Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, please call 561-848-7200 or email sales@GoodPrintsGGI.com.