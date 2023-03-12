Watch Now
Man found in car with gunshot wounds in West Palm Beach

Incident at the Village Square Shopping Plaza on 45th Street
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 10:26:21-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man was hospitalized after a shooting in West Palm Beach early Sunday.

Officers spent the morning investigating at the Village Square Shopping Plaza on 45th Street just west of Village Boulevard after the shooting around 8:15 a.m.

Police told WPTV they found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds outside the Empire Lounge.

A WPTV crew on the scene counted at least a dozen evidence markers on the ground.

The man was reportefd to be in serious condition at St. Mary's Medical Center, spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV.

Police have not released information about a suspect or a motive in the case.

