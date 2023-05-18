Man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting of man outside condo in January

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man has been arrested in connection to a killing in January in West Palm Beach.

Rigoberto Duval was booked into the Palm Beach County jail at 1:08 a.m. Thursday and is facing changes of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Edmund Glover, 34, was killed in the entranceway of the Presidential Golfview condos on North Congress Avenue on Jan. 9.

Officers were dispatched at 12:32 a.m.

Family members told WPTV that the man was at the complex to visit his mother.

A witness told police he saw a smaller white SUV pulling out of the south entrance of the apartment complex after numerous shots were fired.

West Palm Beach police later determined Duval and another unnamed person waited in a car at the complex, then both shot at him.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Glover's death was homicide with multiple gunshot wounds.

Duval was linked to the crime with leads, surveillance video and a DNA match, according to investigators.

Social media also was used as a tool to make an arrest.

In his first appearance Thursday, bond was denied and his next court date was set for June 16 at 10:30 a.m.

