Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 51-year-old man, driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard, died in a collision with two cars going eastbound Monday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said.

Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the agency said, authorities believe the man suffered a medical emergency. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.



A 2009 Honda Accord driven by Kevin Connors, of Royal Palm Beach, was driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee, going east just before 3:30 p.m.

West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics took Connors to Good Samaritan Medical Center in critical condition, where he died shortly after arrival.

Veronica Keating, 72, from South Palm Beach, driving a 2019 Mercedes C300, was turning west onto Okeechobee Boulevard from the northbound offramp to I-95 when the impact caused the Mercedes to spin and strike a car behind it, a 2018 BMW 740E, driven by Arnold Bramnick, 63, of Boca Raton.

Keating was transported to a hospital with minor injures and Brammick was not injured.

Westbound traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard was detoured to the Interstate 95 on-ramp, and northbound traffic exiting the interstate at Okeechobee Boulevard was diverted eastbound while the crash scene was cleared.