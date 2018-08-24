Man dies weeks after attempting Parkour in downtown West Palm Beach

Associated Press
10:36 AM, Aug 24, 2018
Andrew Malone
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man who was severely burned while practicing Parkour has died.

News outlets report that 20-year-old David Harrison died Wednesday morning at a Miami hospital.

West Palm Beach police say Harrison and two friends had climbed onto the roof of a two-story building the night of Aug. 1. Officials say Harrison was trying to walk on a power pole when he apparently touched a live wire and was shocked.

Harrison's friends told investigators they saw a bright flash and heard an explosion. Harrison fell to the ground, and his clothes were burned off his body.

Parkour is a method of training developed by the military that uses obstacles.

