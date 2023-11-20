Man dies nearly 2 weeks after struck by car in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man died in the hospital Sunday night after getting struck by a car 12 days earlier.

The accident on Nov. 7 just before 9:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of Broadway in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Odilion Lucas Vasquez was crossing the street when he was struck by 2023 Toyota Rav 4 in the southbound lane.

The Toyota’s driver, Duranol Cius, 46, of West Palm Beach, was not injured and remained on the scene.

Vasquez was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center by West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics, where he remained in the trauma intensive care unit. He just turned 32 on Thursday and died Sunday night, according to police.

Traffic homicide investigators determined that Vasquez was not crossing in a crosswalk, and stepped out into southbound traffic when he was hit, Jachles said in a news release.

The release said Cius swerved, in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian, but Vasquez was struck by the SUV’s left front fender and sideview mirror, and was thrown to the ground, suffering a head injury.

No charges are pending against the driver, and the preliminary investigation shows that the victim was impaired at the time of the crash, Jachles said.