Man arrested with loaded gun at Palm Beach Lakes High School football stadium, police say

School police arrested a man who they say admitted bringing a gun to the Palm Beach Lakes High School football stadium Thursday night.

36-year-old Joshua Bland of suburban West Palm Beach said he had a concealed weapons permit and forgot that it was illegal to possess a handgun on school property, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police said Bland had a Glock 43 9mm semi pistol loaded with six rounds and also was in possession of a second semi-automatic pistol magazine loaded with nine rounds of ammo.

Police arrested Bland on a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.