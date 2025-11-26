Man arrested after allegedly driving SUV at LGBTQIA+ running club members in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 43-year-old man was arrested Monday night after police say he drove a sport-utility vehicle at members of a local LGBTQIA+ running club in West Palm Beach, made multiple attempts to strike them and then fled the scene.

The West Palm Beach Police Department responded about 8:20 p.m. to a park along the 1300 block of Parker Avenue after members of the running club reported that a driver in a Ford Bronco accelerated toward the group.

Witnesses told officers the driver made a second attempt to hit runners, then drove recklessly across sidewalks, through grass and up an embankment before leaving eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard, according to the department.

Officers issued a lookout for the described vehicle and shortly afterward observed a person matching the suspect's description pull into a parking garage in the 700 block of North Dixie Highway and remove the vehicle's license plate.

Police say they took the driver, identified as Ihab Mustafa El Mahmoud, into custody in the garage without incident.

Investigators say El Mahmoud became upset after a perceived comment by a male member of the running club, which led to his agitation and the alleged actions.

The department has charged El Mahmoud with two counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and one count of reckless driving. Prosecutors are reviewing the case for possible enhancement under Florida's hate crime statute.

The West Palm Beach Police Department provided the information in a statement on the incident. It did not immediately release further details about injuries or the status of the investigation. The case remains under investigation and charges are pending.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

