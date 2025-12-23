Man accused of driving SUV at LGBTQ+ running club now facing hate crime charge

A 43-year-old man who is accused of attempting to hit members of an LGBTQ+ running club with his SUV last month is now facing a hate crime charge.

Ihab Mustafa El Mahmoud was arrested in late November and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless driving, after members of the Night Runners WPB club say he sped through the parking lot of Howard Park in a Ford Bronco, leaving runners in fear for their lives.

Man accused of driving SUV toward West Palm Beach runners

He admitted to investigators that he became "offended and enraged," saying a runner allegedly made sexual advances toward him. A runner told WPTV he asked Mahmoud if he was part of the runners group, to which he responded "No."

On Monday, Palm Beach County State Attorney Alexcia Cox added a new charge — evidence of prejudice while committing aggravated assault (deadly weapon).