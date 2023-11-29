Watch Now
Man, 84, on scooter dies days after crash in West Palm Beach

The man was ejected from his scooter during the crash Sunday
Posted at 1:29 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 13:29:27-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An 84-year-old man has died from his injuries after a crash involving a van in West Palm Beach over the weekend.

The accident happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Pike Road in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man was riding his scooter eastbound on Belvedere Road, when the driver of a van turned in his path, causing him collide with the passenger side of the van. The 84-year-old man was ejected from the scooter.

He was taken to St Mary's Medical Center in critical condition. He died days later Tuesday afternoon.

The driver and the passengers in the van were not injured.

