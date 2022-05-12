Man, 80, dies in fire in room at assisted-living center in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An 80-year-old resident at an assisted living facility died after a fire in his room early Wednesday morning, West Palm Beach police confirmed Wednesday night.

Shortly before 6 a.m., West Palm Beach police and fire rescue dispatched crews to Colonial Assisted Living at 2090 N. Congress Ave for a reported fire.

Medical staff from the assisted living facility attempted to reach the victim in his room but they were driven back by heavy smoke, according to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the police department.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire to the second-floor room. The victim, Andre Bellanger, died on the scene.

Smoke alarms were sounding at the time of the fire, according to detectives.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by fire inspectors from West Palm Beach Fire Department and detectives from the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The death investigation is being conducted by the West Palm Beach Criminal Investigations Division Homicide Unit.

